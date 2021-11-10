Woman creates 'Operation: Get Home Safe' to stop fights at Englewood high school

Chicago Police said six teens were arrested Monday on the grounds of Englewood STEM High School.

It is currently unknown if they were students, but recently at dismissal, fights have broken out.

One Chicago woman with a non-profit called Kingdom Avenue, decided to step-in to stop the blows.

"Young lady, come on, don't argue with her — go home, please go home," said Danielle Wallace, who recorded a Facebook video showing her stepping in before fights started.

Wallace has a background in conflict resolution and mediation.

She saw what was unfolding at the high school and decided to do something about it.

"I feel really comfortable going up to young people and saying ‘Hey, I want you to get home,’" said Wallace.

The acts of violence pushed Wallace to create "Operation: Get Home Safe."

Volunteers surround the school and urge students to go home — some on bullhorns.

And it worked; no fights were reported on the grounds.

Our cameras also captured a mass police response Wednesday as 818 students left school for the day.

"Under normal circumstances we wouldn’t have to walk high school students home or pick them up in cars," said Wallace. "We are in a state of emergency. There is an increased urgency to get our kids safe because the violence is increasing."