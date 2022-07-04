Chaotic travel weekend continues for Chicago travelers on July 4th

Average delays are reported at O’Hare and Midway airports this Independence Day.

Passengers who have found their flights leaving an hour or more later consider themselves lucky after hearing about flight cancellations that seem to be more common during this busy travel period.

The lines are longer. This Fourth of July travel period is the busiest since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Travelers have returned but the industry is experiencing a shortage of employees, pilots, ground crews, and concessions, all parts of the economic engine.

The flight information board at O’Hare indicates flights are impacted by "required crew rest" and "late aircraft."

Passengers are advising others to arrive more than 2 hours early to take care of unexpected issues.