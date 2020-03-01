Charges against man shot at CTA station by police are being dropped

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Sunday agreed to drop charges against a man shot by CPD at a CTA Red Line station Friday afternoon after being asked by Chicago Police Department interim Supt. Charlie Beck.

“After a preliminary review of the arrest and officer involved shooting,” interim Supt. Charlie Beck asked the resisting arrest and criminal narcotics charges be dropped, according to a statement from Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

“Given the totality of circumstances and the department’s significant level of concern around this incident, it would be insensitive to advocate for these charges,” Guglielmi said. “While we will not rush to judgment, the level of concern over the tactics used in this incident is significant. We are cooperating fully with the independent use of force investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the underlying criminal review being conducted at our request by the Cook County State’s Attorney and the FBI.”

The resisting arrest and narcotics charges were filed by the Chicago Police Department and not the State’s Attorney’s office, as is protocol with all felony drug cases and misdemeanor offenses, according to a statement from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The charges did not come through our office, however, CPD requested and the State’s Attorney agreed, that the charges should be dismissed today,” the State’s Attorney’s office said.

The shooting at the Grand station sparked outrage as cellphone video circulated on social media, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling it “extremely disturbing” and civil liberties advocates decrying the use of force.

A pair of videos show two officers struggling with the man for several minutes, deploying a stun gun and pepper spray as dozens of commuters mill about nearby.

Advertisement

One of the officers yells, “Shoot him!” and the other does. The man runs up the escalator, and a second shot can be heard off-screen.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, officials said.