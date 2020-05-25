Charges filed after 2 Chicago cops hurt dispersing Englewood crowd

article

Two men face weapons charges after police officers were injured Sunday dispersing a large crowd in Englewood.

Jaquan Hayden, 21, of Homewood, is charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of resisting an officer, Chicago police said.

Sedrick Monroe, 42, of Englewood, faces a count of being an armed habitual criminal, police said.

As officers tried to disperse a crowd about 9:40 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Lowe Avenue, Monroe placed a gun in front of a vehicle and ran off, police said. He was arrested after a foot chase.

Hayden was arrested after officers saw him running through a vacant lot following reports of gunfire, police said. Officers arrested him and recovered a chrome revolver.

Neither man has a concealed carry license or valid FOID card, police said.

During the incident, two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, police said. No one was hit by gunfire.

Advertisement

Three other people arrested in the dispersal are charged with misdemeanors, police said.

Monroe previously pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and armed robbery, according to Cook County records.

Hayden and Monroe are scheduled to appear in bond court Monday, police said.