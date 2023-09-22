Charges filed in Brainerd carjacking: Chicago police

Charges have been filed against an 18-year-old man in connection to a carjacking on the South Side last year.

He was arrested Thursday for a carjacking that took place on June 18, 2022.

Police say the offender took a 38-year-old woman's car by force in the 1600 block of West 95th.

The stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash.

Police say the 18-year-old was a minor at the time of the incident and will be charged as a juvenile.

He was charged with vehicular carjacking and criminal damage over $10,000.

The offender was scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing today.