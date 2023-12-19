Charges filed in deadly armed robbery on Chicago's South Side

A man has been charged with murder in connection with an armed robbery last summer in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Daitwon Cobbins, 22, and another man approached two men, ages 51 and 57, on July 26 and demanded their property at gunpoint in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street, police said.

The two men complied, at which time, Cobbins started shooting.

Donald E. Harris, 57, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Centere where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The other man was shot once in the leg. He self-transported to the same hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Cobbins was arrested Sunday in the 7000 block of South Sangamon Street. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder and murder - other forcible felony.

Cobbins is scheduled to have detention hearing Tuesday.