2 shot, 1 fatally, during armed robbery on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

At about 10:41 a.m., two men were in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street when they were approached by two unknown offenders, who demanded their property, police said.

The two men complied, at which time, one of the offenders began to fire shots in their direction.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 57-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 51-year-old man was shot in his right leg. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The offenders fled the scene with the two men's property.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.