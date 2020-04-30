Charges filed in Edens Expy. standoff that tied up traffic for 3 hours

A 54-year-old truck driver from Michigan has been charged following a three-hour stand off with police Wednesday that shutdown the Edens Expressway near Skokie.

Meghan E. Fenner is charged with a count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Fenner remains hospitalized after allegedly refusing to leave the cab of a semitrailer while armed with a handgun, state police said.

Troopers were called about 9 a.m. by a trucking company requesting a well-being check on one of its drivers on northbound I-94 at Old Orchard Road, state police said.

Troopers asked Fenner to leave the truck, but she refused until finally stepping out at 12:20 p.m., She was arrested without incident.

Some news reports identified the truck driver as a man. An Illinois State Police spokesperson was unable to confirm if the driver identified as another gender.

“The press release we have disseminated, reference age and gender, is information we have obtained through legal identification documents,” ISP spokesperson Omoayena Williams said in an email. “This legal information is the only information being disseminated; the driver is currently hospitalized.”