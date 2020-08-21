Charges pending against alleged attacker in stabbing of 4 sleeping homeless men: police

article

A suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbing of four sleeping homeless men in recent weeks at Grant Park and on the CTA.

Details on the arrest and charges would be released once they are finalized, Chicago police said Friday morning.

Police released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with the attacks Wednesday.

The first stabbing on July 9 left Aaron Curry, 58, dead in a grassy area of Grant Park. He was found with a knife stuck in his neck in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another homeless man was attacked July 15 at the 63rd Red Line station. The 63-year-old said he had been stabbed while sleeping at 1:50 a.m., police said.

Grant Park saw another attack on July 24. A 53-year-old homeless man was stabbed multiple times while sleeping under a blanket, police said. The fourth attack happened Tuesday on a Red Line train near 95th Street.