Charges pending against driver who jumped curb, struck woman on Logan Boulevard: police

Charges are pending against a man who drove onto a grass median Saturday evening in Logan Square and struck a woman, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.

About 5:15 p.m., the male driver of a red pickup truck jumped a curb in the 2900 block of West Logan Boulevard and drove onto the grass median, Chicago police said.

The woman was sitting with a group of other people on the grass between the outer and inner boulevard when she was struck, police and the Chicago Fire Department said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center by ambulance.

A second person was also injured, but was listed in good condition, and a third person declined treatment at the scene, officials said. It was not immediately known if the driver was among those injured.

Videos and photos of the incident posted to social media Saturday evening appeared to show police officers placing the driver of the truck in custody.

A man in the video can be heard angrily accusing the driver of being racist, but police declined to say how the incident was being investigated.

Block Club Chicago reported witnesses who said the driver had intentionally targeted the woman and others she was with.