Charter school parents, students rally to protect school choice

Parents of students in charter schools are calling on Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Board of Education to protect school choice.

A rally was held Wednesday morning inside and outside City Hall.

This comes three weeks after the board indicated it could in the coming years redirect funds from charters to neighborhood schools.

The parents and students are also calling for fair charter renewal terms.

Parents say they've sent 2,000 letters to the mayor asking to preserve charter schools as an option for their families.