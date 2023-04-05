Chase Bank robber may have tried and failed to hit PNC Bank earlier in the day

The FBI in Chicago says a man who successfully robbed a Chase Bank on Wednesday may have attempted to rob a PNC Bank earlier in the day.

Around 5:10 p.m., the FBI says they responded to a robbery at a Chase Bank located at 3204 W. Irving Park Rd. on the city's Northwest Side.

The suspect used a note to demand cash, the FBI said. A weapon was not shown.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair, about 40 to 50 years old, standing 5-foot-5, and wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and blue surgical mask.

Photo on left is of Chase Bank robbery, two photos on right are of PNC Bank attempted robbery | FBI

The FBI says the suspect's description was similar to a person who tried to rob a PNC Bank earlier in the day at 1955 N. Damen Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood. Details in that incident weren't immediately available.

Anonymous tips can be reported at tips.fbi.gov or call 312-421-6700.