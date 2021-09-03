Chase employee dies after being stabbed at River North bank

A 24-year-old Chase employee has died after she was stabbed while working in River North Wednesday morning.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. inside a Chase Bank at the corner of Dearborn and Ohio.

The 24-year-old woman was stabbed on the side of her neck after "after having a brief conversation" with a man inside the bank, Chicago police said.

She was identified as Jessica Vilaythong.

"I saw a guy with a knife, a pretty big knife, with blood on it and he was running with a head of steam," said an eyewitness to the attack, who did not want to be identified.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Northwestern Memorial Hospital as police officers scrambled throughout River North to find the attacker, still wielding a bloody knife.

Unfortunately, the employee did not survive.

Chicago police said they are questioning a person of interest in the attack.

River North residents said they’re becoming fed up with increasing crime in the area, which includes this brutal stabbing attack and the vicious beating of two men in the middle of State Street last weekend.