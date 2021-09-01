Woman stabbed in apparently random attack inside bank in Chicago's River North neighborhood

article

A woman was stabbed in an apparently random attack inside a bank in Chicago's River North neighborhood on Wednesday.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. inside a Chase Bank at the corner of Dearborn and Ohio.

FOX 32 Chicago reporter Dane Placko and photographer Ed Flynn were coincidentally around the corner, working on a story about violence in River North. They had just finished interviewing a man who had been attacked and robbed on State Street when they heard the sirens. They believe the suspect walked right past them, though they did not know at the time that he had been involved.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and her condition was not known.

A large pool of blood could be seen a few feet from the teller's window.

