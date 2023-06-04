Man, 40, shot to death on South Side porch: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on a porch in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday night.
Police say the victim was found laying down on a porch with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8300 South Ingleside Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.
The victim was shot in the neck and right shoulder and was transported by fire officials to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.