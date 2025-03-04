15-year-old student at Perspectives Leadership Campus in Chicago shot outside school

The Brief A 15-year-old girl was shot in the left thigh by two people who exited a black sedan on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday morning. The offenders fled the scene, and no arrests have been made; the girl is in fair condition at a local hospital.



A 15-year-old student was shot outside a school on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 7:41 a.m. outside Perspectives Leadership Campus in the 8500 block of South Lafayette.

According to Chicago police, a 15-year-old girl was walking when an unknown black sedan approached her. Two people then exited the vehicle and opened fire.

The girl was shot in the left thigh and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition. The offenders returned to the sedan and fled south from the scene. No one is in custody.

No other injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Perspectives Leadership Campus released the following statement about the shooting:

"This morning, a Perspectives student was shot outside of our school. Our thoughts are with the students, their families, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on a soft lockdown, and the Chicago Police Department responded immediately.

"This remains an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement. We are also working closely with the Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security to ensure safe passage home for all students.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Counseling and support services are available for those in need."

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.