Chatham shooting leaves 25-year-old dead
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
What we know:
Just before midnight, police found the 25-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 7600 block of South Langley Avenue.
Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are leading the homicide investigation.
What we don't know:
The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. Police have not said how many suspects they believe were involved.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.