Chatham shooting leaves 25-year-old dead

The Brief A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed late Sunday night in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Police found him on the 7600 block of South Langley Avenue, and he later died at the hospital. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released details on suspects or a motive.



A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

What we know:

Just before midnight, police found the 25-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 7600 block of South Langley Avenue.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are leading the homicide investigation.

What we don't know:

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. Police have not said how many suspects they believe were involved.