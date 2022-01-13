Chatham shooting: Man struck in the face, child grazed in the head

A 26-year-old man and 3-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 7:20 p.m., police say the victims were driving near East 79th St. and South Calumet Ave. in the Chatham neighborhood when they pulled up alongside another vehicle. An unknown offender in the other vehicle then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim’s vehicle came to a stop after striking a parked van in the 300 block of E. 79th St.

The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The child sustained a graze wound to the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Nobody is in custody as Area Two Detectives investigate.