Chicago man charged in Chatham shooting that seriously wounded security guard

A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a security guard Saturday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.

Andre Holland allegedly shot the 22-year-old security guard in the neck around 4:30 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street, according to police. The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Holland was arrested roughly 10 minutes later two blocks to the east on 79th Street.

He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

No further information was immediately available.