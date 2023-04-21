Teen charged with robbing 3 men at gunpoint on West Side before taking their car

A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbing three men at gunpoint before taking one of their cars in North Lawndale Thursday.

Police say the teen was arrested at 3:17 p.m., several hours after the reported robberies.

He was identified as the suspect that robbed three men, ages 54, 58 and 60, at gunpoint in the 3100 block of West Fillmore Street.

The offender took the 58-year-old victim's car and fled.

Officers located the teen in the stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Kildare Avenue and placed him under arrest.

He was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of armed carjacking.

No additional information is available at this time.