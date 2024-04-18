Chef's Table celebrates culinary industry in Chicago

From the chefs to the food runners at your favorite restaurants, the culinary industry was honored and celebrated Thursday evening during the 45th annual Chef’s Table hosted by the Illinois Restaurant Association (IRA).

Held at Theater on the Lake, guests enjoyed an evening of bites and delights, but most importantly, their attendance will support the future leaders of the hospitality industry.

"This is our biggest fundraiser of the year," said Jessica Blomquist, executive director of the IRA Educational Foundation.

As food lovers escaped Chicago’s rain Thursday evening, they entered a safari-themed night of fun dubbed the ‘Neon Jungle,’ where chefs from the city and suburbs showcased their talents.

"Great spirits, wines and beers -- we have it all," said Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association.

The IRA hosts the event each year to raise money for its Educational Foundation.

"We have given away, to date, $3.3 million in scholarships," said Toia.

It’s a cause that guests are happy to contribute to.

"Gotta have a start somewhere and for the people that are less fortunate, this will help them get to the next level," said Azlena Dowdell, who attended the event.

Through a program called ProStart, the IRA works with area high school students who want to pursue culinary and hospitality.

"They’re in there right now prepping with all these top chefs. They get to show their skills, meet and greet all the people with the companies who are sponsoring tables, and this is their stepping stone," said Blomquist.

One of those students is Emilio Roman, a senior at Benito Juarez Academy who works at Tandoor Char House. Through ProStart, he has been able to participate in competitions.

"It has helped me with clearing my mind, showing me a good pathway I should focus on with my career," said Roman.

As a scholarship recipient, Roman is attending Kendall College next fall to pursue his dreams.

"Initially, probably back of the house as a chef, and maybe in the future when I’m all grown up, probably an owner," said Roman.

To learn more about the IRA’s Educational Foundation, click here.