Family of woman found frozen on Waukegan hospital roof claims key video is being withheld

The Brief Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was found frozen on the roof of a Waukegan hospital in January. Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and claims the hospital missed a court deadline to release surveillance footage. Attorney Ben Crump says the family is simply seeking the truth.



The family of Chelsea Adolphus, the 28-year-old woman found frozen on the roof of Vista Medical Center East, is demanding answers.

They claim the hospital is withholding crucial surveillance footage that could explain how she ended up outside in a hospital gown on a freezing January night.

What we know:

Adolphus, 28, was admitted to Vista Medical Center East on Jan. 21, and went missing at some point afterward.

Two days later, her body was discovered on the hospital’s roof. Sources indicate she may have wandered there in a confused state due to a medical condition, wearing only her hospital gown. The Lake County Coroner reported she had been treated in the emergency room for 14 hours before being declared dead at 11 p.m.

Sources also revealed that staff furloughs at the hospital resulted in the absence of "designated sitters" — individuals tasked with monitoring patients at risk of confusion or disorientation.

Adolphus' body was reportedly spotted on the roof by another patient’s husband.

What's next:

The family has filed a motion to compel the release of the video, which is now in front of a judge.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, says they aren’t asking for much—just the truth about what happened that night.

"If this was your family member, wouldn't you want to know if there was video that existed of how she was able to leave the room undetected?" asked Crump.

The other side:

Vista Medical has not responded to requests for comment.