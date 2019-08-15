Chemical spill shuts down part of Indiana Dunes

article

Parts of Indiana Dunes National Park were closed Thursday due to a chemical spill in the water.

An unknown substance was spilled Wednesday in the east branch of the Little Calumet River, according to the National Parks Service. The spill was causing fish to die.

The park service said it closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach area, and waters out to 300 feet. Portions of the Little Calumet River have also been closed between Highway 149 and 249. The trails remain open.

The waters will remain closed until the cause of the spill is determined, the park service said. Residents were told to avoid eating fish from the affected area.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which is leading the investigation and cleanup, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.