Chi-Care and Greater Chicago Food Depository join forces to provide meals for migrant families in need

As migrant families wait for work permits and longer-term housing opportunities, local organizations are stepping up to make sure they don't go hungry.

A local nonprofit called "Chi-Care" has been feeding as many as 7,000 migrants a day. To make it happen, they are currently partnering with 16 restaurants, including the owner of Tandoor Char House on Hubbard, Chef Faraz Sardharia.

He has been utilizing Hubbard Inn's kitchen next door to prepare thousands of meals each week for migrants at shelter sites and police districts.

Chi-Care was founded nearly five years ago with the goal of bringing hot meals directly to Chicago's unhoused population.

They still serve Chicagoans living on the streets but have also pivoted to take on this new responsibility of feeding new arrivals. They do so with the support of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

"The root of all of this is to help and see them smile and have a great meal," said Sardharia. "We provide meal programs for shelters, so it means a lot to me as a chef, as a restaurateur that we get to feed those that need it, quality meals."

