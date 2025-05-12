Chi Food Truck Fest returns to Daley Plaza for 10th season

The Brief The Chi Food Truck Fest returns to Daley Plaza on May 16 for its 10th season, running every Friday through Oct. 3. The lunchtime event will feature a rotating lineup of food trucks showcasing Chicago’s diverse culinary offerings, including nine new vendors. Hosted by the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, the fest has become a popular downtown tradition.



The Chi Food Truck Fest is rolling back for its 10th season, kicking off Friday at Daley Plaza in the Loop.

What we know:

The lunchtime festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 3, featuring a rotating lineup of food trucks that highlight Chicago's diverse culinary scene.

This year, nine new vendors will join the lineup, offering a range of dishes from Southern comfort foods to delectable desserts.

What they're saying:

"The Chi Food Truck Fest brings together food, culture, and connection," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "I am proud to celebrate the fest’s 10th season as a delicious showcase of Chicago’s entrepreneurial spirit and culinary innovation."

Chi Food Truck Fest dates

Schedule:

Rain or shine, there will be 20 Chi Food Truck Fest dates in the coming months.

May 16, 23, 31

June 6, 13, 20, 27

July 11, 18, 25

August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

September 5, 12, 19, 26

October 3

