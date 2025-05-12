Expand / Collapse search

Chi Food Truck Fest returns to Daley Plaza for 10th season

By Will Hager
Published  May 12, 2025 3:48pm CDT
The Brief

    • The Chi Food Truck Fest returns to Daley Plaza on May 16 for its 10th season, running every Friday through Oct. 3. 
    • The lunchtime event will feature a rotating lineup of food trucks showcasing Chicago’s diverse culinary offerings, including nine new vendors. 
    • Hosted by the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, the fest has become a popular downtown tradition.

CHICAGO - The Chi Food Truck Fest is rolling back for its 10th season, kicking off Friday at Daley Plaza in the Loop.

What we know:

The lunchtime festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 3, featuring a rotating lineup of food trucks that highlight Chicago's diverse culinary scene.

This year, nine new vendors will join the lineup, offering a range of dishes from Southern comfort foods to delectable desserts.

What they're saying:

"The Chi Food Truck Fest brings together food, culture, and connection," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "I am proud to celebrate the fest’s 10th season as a delicious showcase of Chicago’s entrepreneurial spirit and culinary innovation." 

Chi Food Truck Fest dates

Schedule:

Rain or shine, there will be 20 Chi Food Truck Fest dates in the coming months.

  • May 16, 23, 31
  • June 6, 13, 20, 27
  • July 11, 18, 25
  • August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
  • September 5, 12, 19, 26
  • October 3

To learn more about the food truck fest, tap here.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

