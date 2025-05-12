Chi Food Truck Fest returns to Daley Plaza for 10th season
CHICAGO - The Chi Food Truck Fest is rolling back for its 10th season, kicking off Friday at Daley Plaza in the Loop.
What we know:
The lunchtime festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 3, featuring a rotating lineup of food trucks that highlight Chicago's diverse culinary scene.
This year, nine new vendors will join the lineup, offering a range of dishes from Southern comfort foods to delectable desserts.
What they're saying:
"The Chi Food Truck Fest brings together food, culture, and connection," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "I am proud to celebrate the fest’s 10th season as a delicious showcase of Chicago’s entrepreneurial spirit and culinary innovation."
Chi Food Truck Fest dates
Schedule:
Rain or shine, there will be 20 Chi Food Truck Fest dates in the coming months.
- May 16, 23, 31
- June 6, 13, 20, 27
- July 11, 18, 25
- August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
- September 5, 12, 19, 26
- October 3
To learn more about the food truck fest, tap here.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.