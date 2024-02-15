Chicago man arrested on Valentine's Day after stabbing one person, trying to rob another

article

A Chicago man was arrested on Valentine's Day after allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old victim in Logan Square.

Allen Erenburg, 44, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one felony count of attempted robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of attempted robbery.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Erenburg allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old victim in the 2800 block of West Diversey, causing the victim serious injuries.

Additionally, police say Erenburg also tried to take personal property from a 28-year-old victim before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers located Erenburg about 20 minutes later in the 2600 block of North Kedzie and placed him in custody.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.