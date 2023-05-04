Chicago 11-year-old creates hoodie to help autism patients self-soothe

A south suburban Chicago 11-year-old was tired of being bullied, so he came up with a genius fashion hack.

Malachi Rucker came up with a hoodie for anyone dealing with autism and a sensory processing disorder. It allows you to discretely self-soothe.

"Some of our sensory adaptations are, as you can see the fleece lining inside of our hoodies. We have strings inside of our hoodies that you can play with," Malachi said.

The 5th grader has a trademark for his brand and a patent that's in the works for the hoodie.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It all started when Malachi was 3-years-old and diagnosed with autism.

He was bullied because certain environments trigger an emotional response for the middle school student, and fabrics and textures can make it worse.

Fast-forward to a year ago, when Malachi had the genius idea to help stop other kids from being bullied by creating Divergent Clothing line and the hoodie.

On his website you can customize the $85 hoodie for sensory needs, allowing anyone with a sensory processing disorder to discretely self-soothe.

"Some kids they feel that they don’t feel comfortable even with things like my magnetic rings. They just don't feel comfortable at all, they don't want anyone to know. So my hoodies kind of help them," Malachi said.

Malachi is celebrating his uniqueness and wants others to celebrate theirs too, so he’s also selling shirts that have positive affirmations.

You can visit his website DivergentClothingCo.com.