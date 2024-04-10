Chicago 2024 Pride Parade will be scaled back this year due to 'safety, logistical' concerns

Chicago's 2024 Pride Parade is making some changes in response to safety and logistical concerns.

Organizers say they're going to be downsizing for this year's event.

In years past, the Chicago Pride Parade hosted upwards of 200 entries, but this year, that number will be capped at 125.

In addition to fewer parade floats and performers, the parade, set for Sunday, June 30, will also step off one hour earlier, at 11 a.m.

The Chicago Pride Committee tells us the changes came out of recent discussions with the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Department of Transportation, where they say the city raised safety and logistical concerns, but did not elaborate.

Organizers say they remain committed to prioritizing LGBTQ+ organizations, businesses and resources.

A spokesperson for the City of Chicago issued this statement on the parade this year:

"We are honored that the Chicago Pride Parade is one of the largest and most successful LGBTQ+ celebrations in the country. As with all major events in the city, we are constantly evaluating options to improve safety while also delivering the best experience for our visitors, residents, and community."

In recent years, more than 1 million people have attended Chicago's Pride Parade.

This year's theme is, "Pride is Power."

We've reached out to CPD and the Chicago Dept. of Transportation for more details about this year's changes and are still waiting to hear back.