Chicago-area native takes on 48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge across America

A private pilot originally from the Chicago area who now resides in Florida is embarking on a remarkable feat.

As part of his 48-48-48 Challenge, Dean Matt aims to play 48 games of pickleball in 48 states in less than 48 days.

Currently on stop number 22 in Wisconsin, Matt is piloting the challenge himself, traveling across the country.

"I've heard of pickleball up north, but never really played it. They don't play racquetball in Florida, so they play pickleball. So it's our new love. So we're out at the courts three or four times a week playing pickleball and making friends and having a little exercise," Matt said.

Upon completing the tour, he will have covered a remarkable 9,000-mile journey, securing his spot in the Guinness World Record book.