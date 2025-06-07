Chicago crime: Man, 72, shot while being robbed on NW Side, police say

The Brief A 72-year-old man was shot and injured during a struggle with a person who tried to rob him. The suspect attempted to rob the victim as he sat in his car. During their struggle, the suspect's gun fell to the ground, discharged and hit the victim in the leg.



A 72-year-old man was shot while trying to fend off a robber on the city’s Northwest Side late Friday night.

What we know:

The attempted robbery took place in the 5300 block of West Belmont Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 72-year-old victim was parking his car when the unknown armed male offender tried to take property from him through his car window.

The victim opened his car door, and the two struggled. A gun fell to the ground and went off, hitting the victim in the leg.

Police said the offender then fled the scene.

The victim drove himself to Community First Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody in connection with the attempted armed robbery.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.