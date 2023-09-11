Chicago pays tributes to victims of 9/11 with special ceremony

The Chicago Fire Department on Monday remembered the courage of first responders who ran into danger on 9/11.

Chicago firefighters and police officers also went to New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania to be of service on September 11, 2001.

It rained during Monday’s observance in Chicago in River North.

Under a large American flag, displayed by two ladder trucks in front of the Engine 42 firehouse at Illinois Street and Dearborn Avenue, at 7:46 Central time, firefighters rang the bell, four sets of five signifying honor and respect.

The Chicago firefighters who experienced the aftermath of 9/11 in New York have retired. They talked yearly about what they witnessed. Now that 22 years have passed, the first-hand stories are not as available, but the lessons are still vital.

Dekalb Walcott III is currently a fire department instructor. He was a teenager in 2001. He teaches new firefighters to appreciate every day and do what it takes to make it home safely.

The ceremony was brief, a moment of silence, the bell ringing, and some photographs. Mayor Brandon Johnson attended, along with 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez and 48th Ward Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth.

Afterwards, the fire trucks left to respond to emergencies, what Chicago firefighters do each day.