Chicago Abortion Protests: Demonstration planned in Union Park to support abortion rights

A demonstration in support of abortion rights is planned for Saturday morning in Union Park in Chicago.

Organizers expect close to 25,000 people to attend the event.

The demonstration comes after the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that appears to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Speakers at the event will include Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, Chicago First Lady Amy Eshleman and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

"This Supreme Court decision is a devastating blow for the millions of people who will suddenly find themselves in an abortion desert without legal access to essential sexual and reproductive health care," an organizer of the event said.

Other protests across Chicago

Federal Plaza

"Rally for Roe-Gather to defend Roe V. Wade."

Saturday, May 14

1-3 p.m.

Location: 230 S. Dearborn.

Beverly

Pro-Choice rally

Saturday, May 14

1 p.m.

Corner of 103rd Street and Western Avenue in Chicago

Millennium Park

