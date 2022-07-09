Chicago abortion protests: Pro-choice, pro-life demonstrators march downtown

There was passion and anger in downtown’s Federal Plaza Saturday, as one side of the street had pro-choice supporters and on the other side stood pro-life believers.

More than 500 people took their chants to the street.

Along Dearborn, Chicago police were in a single file line with bicycles separating opposing parties.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Amid officers trying to keep the peace, there were also moments of agitators that wouldn’t let down.

The protests come a day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion nationwide. It followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade with at least 10 states now banning the procedure.

Both groups marched down Dearborn and around to Michigan Avenue. Spectators were seen cheering from the sidelines.

Pro-choice advocates say their efforts will go beyond marching, straight to the ballot box.

Mixed remarks from folks on both sides included, "I’m here to stand for each child that’s in the womb that’s trying to live a life" and "What the Supreme Court just did was enslave women, this is slavery."

"We have to ask our self, when do we protect human life, and we can’t discriminate against size, location, race."