Chicago abortion rally: Demonstrators gather to protest Texas, Mississippi laws
CHICAGO - Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Chicago on Monday.
The protest was held at Federal Plaza. The protesters were trying to bring attention to the situations in Texas and Mississippi.
A new Texas law bans abortions at six weeks, and the Supreme Court will soon hear arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.
"Their side is strong but our side is stronger. They want to fight us? They have a fight on their hands and that's all I gotta say," one speaker said to cheers.
Abortion opponents say they hope the Supreme Court will use the Mississippi case to overturn Roe v. Wade.
