Chicago abortion rally: Demonstrators gather to protest Texas, Mississippi laws

Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Chicago on Monday.

The protest was held at Federal Plaza. The protesters were trying to bring attention to the situations in Texas and Mississippi.

A new Texas law bans abortions at six weeks, and the Supreme Court will soon hear arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

"Their side is strong but our side is stronger. They want to fight us? They have a fight on their hands and that's all I gotta say," one speaker said to cheers.

Abortion opponents say they hope the Supreme Court will use the Mississippi case to overturn Roe v. Wade.

