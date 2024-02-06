Chicago activist groups demand protest permit near Democratic National Convention

A coalition of activist groups is demanding a permit to protest near the site of this summer's Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

The coalition's request for a permit to demonstrate within view and earshot of the DNC was denied. Instead, an alternate march route was proposed, which is not in close proximity to where the convention is taking place.

Asserting their right to protest near the DNC, Nazek Sankari of the US Palestinian Community Network stated, "The City of Chicago must allow us our constitutional right to protest and assemble and petition this government for a redress of grievances."

According to the Coalition to March on the DNC, they were informed that their permit was denied because the city cited a lack of resources to police them near the DNC.