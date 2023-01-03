Chicago activists giving away free gun locks to deter accidental shootings

A billboard that went up Monday on Chicago’s South Side is encouraging people to lock their guns up.

It's part of an effort by Andrew Holmes and other activists to reduce gun violence, as well as accidental shootings in homes, by giving away free gun locks.

Five-hundred gun locks were donated by Chicago Bear Michael Schofield, and 200 were donated by chef Michael Airhart of Taste for the Homeless.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Holmes demonstrated how gun locks work.

"Unlock it, stick it through the barrel, bring it down, turn it, push it in, lock it, take this key, put this key up somewhere, just don't put the lock on the gun, take the gun and the lock and put them both up. just simple as that, put them away," Holmes said.

Holmes also announced a $2,000 award for the capture of the person who killed 9-year-old Jarvis Watts on New Year's Day, as well as the weapon used.