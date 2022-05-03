Chicago activists protest, celebrate possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

Activists in Chicago are both protesting and celebrating the details of the leaked draft report suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

A protest was held downtown Tuesday with people calling for the right to choose, while a local group is applauding the US Supreme Court’s potential move.

A group of pro-abortion activists met at State and Jackson streets. There were about 30 to 40 people in total.

They held a "Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights" rally and say the damage would be widespread if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The pro-choice group says the possible Supreme Court decision will send women back decades and that females should have a right to their own bodies. They are hoping protests like this will convince the justices otherwise.

Meanwhile, a pro-life group – the Illinois Right to Life – met Tuesday at a downtown hotel declaring their satisfaction in learning of the leaked memo.

"Now is the time to step up, now is the time to protect life," said Kevin Grillot, Executive Director of Illinois Right to Life.

"Abortion advocates have ignored the fact that vast majority of biologists agree that life begins at conception and the pre-born child is fully human," added Amy Gehrke, Executive Director of Illinois Right to Life.

There will be another pro-choice rally Tuesday night at Federal Plaza.