Chicago activists remember residents they say died from pollution caused by smokestack demolition

Activists in Chicago on Monday were marking the second anniversary of a botched smokestack demolition with a rally.

Protesters have built an altar to remember Little Village residents, who they say have died too soon because of the pollution in the neighborhood that they're calling environmental racism.

"We are here to again to hold space with our community residents to remember the real harm that was done not only to our environment, but also to our public health," a speaker said.

When the demolition happened two years ago, the old Crawford Coal smokestack fell almost straight to the side, causing a cloud of dust and debris to rise up and then settle on and cover the neighborhood.