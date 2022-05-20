Chicago activists to hold rally outside CPD HQ after police shoot 13-year-old

Community activists are planning to hold a rally outside Chicago Police Headquarters Friday night, demanding answers in the police shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

The teen was seriously wounded Wednesday night. He was shot by an officer after allegedly running from a stolen car involved in a carjacking. The boy was unarmed.

Police Superintendent David Brown says his department is not commenting at this time.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating and reviewing a series of videos from body and surveillance cameras.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. outside CPD headquarters.

On Wednesday, members of CPD's Vehicle Hijacking Task Force Team were trying to stop a vehicle around 10:14 p.m. when the boy got out of the car and ran in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

Police Supt. David Brown, during a brief media availability Thursday evening, said the fleeing teenager turned toward the officer, and the officer fired their weapon.

No shots were fired at the officer, Brown said.

Brown said he did not know where on his body the child was hit. The superintendent also wouldn’t say how many rounds were fired or whether the boy had his hands up.

No information is being released on the officer who fired the shot, Brown said.

Brown declined to offer any clear defense of the officer, telling reporters, "I’m not going to testify for the officer. No, the officer needs to write his own statement."

Officers rendered aid to the boy at the scene. He remains in serious but stable condition at Stroger, where he is being held in custody "for the stolen car," Brown said. He did not elaborate and no charges have been announced.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the officer's body camera was activated during the shooting. They also possess third-party and POD video of the incident. But because the shooting involves a juvenile, COPA said it is prohibited by law from making the video public under a city policy that requires most video be released within 60 days.

Sun-Times Media Wire and Associated Press contributed to this report.