Chicago adds 2 states to COVID-19 travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving

Two states were added to Chicago's weekly COVID-19 travel advisory on Tuesday as residents make preparations for the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Connecticut and Maryland returned to the advisory after both states eclipsed the daily threshold of 15 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Connecticut saw its daily case rate jump from 11.1 to 20.7 over the past week, while Maryland rose to 15.1, the health department said in a statement.

The city's travel advisory now stands at 40 states and 1 territory, officials said.

California, North Carolina and Guam will be eligible to come off the list next Tuesday if their daily case rates remain below 15 per 100,000 residents for a second consecutive week.

States and territories currently not on Chicago's travel advisory include, Alabama, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and the Virgin Islands.

Chicago's current daily COVID case rate is at 19.5, up from 16.1 last week. Illinois' daily case rate stands at 31.9, CDPH said. The state was at 19.7 two weeks ago.

CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reminded unvaccinated travelers that under the advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. The quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers.

"As many of us prepare to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving, we can be thankful for what we do have, even as COVID has taken so much and so many away from us," Arwady said. "We can be thankful for the vaccine that has made these gatherings possible once again, thankful for all our neighbors, friends, coworkers, and family members, who’ve done their part, gotten vaccinated, and selflessly taken precautions to slow the spread of COVID."

CDPH’s Travel Advisory guidance is aligned with the CDC’s traveler recommendations.