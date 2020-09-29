Chicago adds 4 states to quarantine travel order

article

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that four more states have been added to the city's travel quarantine list.

Kentucky, Nevada, Texas and Wyoming join a list of 19 other states and territories on the order that require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days.

Current locations on the city's travel order are: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

This story is developing....

