Chicago adds 8 states to COVID-19 travel advisory

The Chicago Department of Public Health on Tuesday added eight states to its COVID-19 travel advisory, raising the total number to 39 states and three territories.

The addition of new states to the advisory continues a reversal from June 29, when Chicago had three consecutive weeks of no states on the advisory.

The newly added states all surpassed the mark of 15 positive coronavirus cases per day, per 100,000 residents. The states are Minnesota, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Any unvaccinated people traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival. Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.

Chicago Travel Advisory Map

"People are concerned about these increases in COVID cases, as they should be," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "But the number one thing you can do to stop the spread of COVID is to get vaccinated and talk about vaccinations with your family and friends. Vaccinations are the greatest and most effective tool we have to fight COVID. No Chicagoan should be unable to get a vaccination. Vaccine is readily available at pharmacies and healthcare providers across the city."

The city's travel advisory now contains 39 states and three territories. They are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is s 32.7, up from 25.4 a week ago.

The health department continues to hold vaccination events across the city and distribute reliable information to all Chicagoans. In-home vaccination is also available to all Chicago residents through Protect Chicago At Home. Up to 10 people at a residence can receive the Pfizer (12 and older) or Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) vaccine. Call (312) 746-4835 for an appointment, or go to Chicago.gov/AtHome details.