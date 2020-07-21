Chicago adds Kansas to list of states under travel quarantine order

Chicago added Kansas to its list of 18 states with an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, directing travelers coming from the state to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face potential fines.

Anyone traveling from Kansas into the city will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, according to the city's website.

The order currently applies to 17 other states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

