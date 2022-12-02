Chicago advocates call for justice after man says he was tortured into confessing to fatal shooting

There was a call for justice Friday in the case of a man who says he was arrested and tortured by a Chicago police detective.

Darrell Fair has been in jail since 1998 when he was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting.

According to advocates, Fair was tortured into confessing while allegedly in custody for 30 hours.

Fair was said to have been beaten, kicked, deprived of his medication and food and not given access to a lawyer.

The Chicago Torture Justice Center says during the John Burge trial, that officer admitted to lying about torture cases.

"He testified that he lied in many torture cases," said Mark Clements of the Chicago Torture Justice Center. "One of those cases, we believe, is Mr. Darrell Fair, and we are asking for justice to be administered for Mr. Darrell Fair."

The Chicago Torture Justice Center plans to file an Amicus brief Monday before the Illinois Supreme Court requesting that Fair be granted a hearing reviewing his case and his claims of torture.