Chicago airports prepare for Labor Day Weekend travel

Travelers are in the weekend mood already.

The Chicago Aviation Department officials say the air travel trends are strong if you’re heading somewhere for the last getaway for the summer.

About 1.6 million people will be traveling through O’Hare and Midway airports over the 6-day travel period.

The busiest day will be Monday, but a lot of travelers will leave Thursday, to get an early start.

For domestic flights, officials recommend passengers arrive at the airport two hours before flight time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If flying out of O’Hare, a reminder, the Kennedy Expressway traffic has been especially slow.

The CTA’s Blue Line drops passengers off inside the airport saving some time getting there.

For pickups, both Midway and O’Hare have what they call Kiss and Fly drop-off points. For Midway, it’s at 59th St. and Kildare.

O’Hare’s drop-off is at the multi-modal facility, located at 10255 W. Zemke Blvd., where passengers can board the Airport Transit System (ATS) for a short ride to all terminals.

Today, both airports will have entertainment and free giveaways, to brighten the passengers' day.