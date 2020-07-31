Chicago airports restrict terminal access to ticketed passengers, employees

article

Chicago’s airports will start restricting nightly access to ticketed passengers and airport employees amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Friday night, access to the terminals and O’Hare and Midway will be limited to “ticketed passengers, those assisting passengers, badged employees, and others with legitimate airport business,” according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The aviation department and Chicago police will set up nightly checkpoints at the airports’ CTA stops, officials said. Travelers must show proof that they’re flying that day, while employees will be required to show their badge or ID.

Officials said the restrictions are meant “to ensure the safety and security of our valued passengers and employees.”

There are currently no plans for daytime checkpoints, but the aviation department said security officials or police may still ask to see travelers’ credentials at any time.

Officials said similar policies have been recently implemented by airports in Atlanta, Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York, Newark and Philadelphia.