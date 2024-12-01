Chicago airports see heavy traffic after Thanksgiving weekend

Sunday was expected to be a record-breaking travel day across the country, including at Chicago-area airports.

More than 2,400 flights arrived and departed O’Hare International Airport in the last 24 hours, but travelers said the hardest part was getting inside the airport.

Briana and Jason Boanca, heading back to Arizona after visiting family, cherished their time together filled with good food and special memories — but could have done without the bitter cold.

Traffic on I-90 near O’Hare was bumper to bumper for much of the day as planes arrived and departed.

Families told FOX 32 they allotted at least two hours for travel to the airport and praised the support provided by airport personnel.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expected to screen more than three million travelers nationwide on Sunday alone. At O’Hare, 254,000 passengers were projected to pass through security, with an additional 58,000 at Midway Airport.

By 5 p.m., security checkpoint lines at O’Hare were long, and even more travelers crowded the lower level to claim luggage.

The Kerras family, returning from their godson’s wedding in New Jersey, braced for the dangerous cold awaiting them outside.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 700 flights were delayed at O’Hare and 60 at Midway. Both airports reported very few cancelations.