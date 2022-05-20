Chicago Ald. Lopez says new city curfew would pull resources from neighborhoods that need protection

Chicago mayoral candidate and Alderman Raymond Lopez says he does not support a proposal by Mayor Lori Lightfoot that would change the citywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 10 pm.

"Districts like mine [and] districts on the West Side that need their officers like the 15th District are going to see their resources pulled so we can have the curfew patrol downtown," Lopez said. "We already have 30 minutes for a 911 call to be answered at best, three hours at most in some neighborhoods."

Despite some opposition, the City Council Committee on Public Safety approved the ordinance by a 14-3 vote. The ordinance still needs to be passed by the full council to take effect. The vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

The move comes after a 16-year-old boy was killed at ‘The Bean’ and chaos fueled by teens spilled into downtown streets last weekend.

"Here we are rushing to do this, so that this administration can make it seem like they’ve done something," said Lopez.

According to data from the Chicago Police Department, curfew enforcements have been on the decline for years.

In 2018, more than 2,400 citations were issued. Last year, only 364 were written.

So far this year, police have issued only 98.

Mayor Lightfoot says if the change to the citywide curfew happens, it will come with enforcement.