Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson's federal tax trial underway

For the first time in two decades, a sitting Chicago alderman faces trial for federal tax crimes.

Twelve people have been seated on a jury slated to decide the fate of Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson, the first member of Chicago's famous Daley family to ever face federal criminal charges.

It took all day to pick Thompson’s jury and several alternates who would step in if needed. It now appears federal prosecutors will deliver their opening statement on Tuesday.

The Bridgeport alderman, grandson of Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley and nephew of Mayor Richard M. Daley, is accused of filing false income tax returns and of lying about the circumstances of big loans he received from a South Side bank that collapsed financially about five years ago.

Thompson allegedly failed to make any payments but one on those loans, and there are questions about whether he even signed loan agreements for the money — effectively rendering it income on which he should have paid taxes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A lawyer for the City Council member argues that Thompson’s own personal financial records were a "mess" and that any failure to make payments was inadvertent, not deserving of a criminal conviction.

Advertisement

Thompson's one of three City Council members currently under indictment. Aldermans Ed Burke and Carrie Austin could conceivably go on trial later this year.