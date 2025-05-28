Chicago alder threatens legal action against colleague over Israel embassy shooting comments

The Brief Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez has sent a cease and desist letter to Ald. Ray Lopez. Lopez has claimed a murder suspect is politically linked to Rodriguez-Sanchez and Democratic socialists. Rodriguez-Sanchez says the claims are false and wants the posts removed.



A Chicago alderwoman is threatening legal action against one of her colleagues, whom she says is falsely linking her and others to the suspected shooter of two Israeli embassy workers last week in Washington, D.C.

This comes amid a torrent of comments and social media postings falsely insinuating that Elias Rodriguez, the Chicago-based suspect in the murder of the two staffers, was connected politically to organizations affiliated with Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd Ward).

Rodriguez-Sanchez, through an attorney, sent what amounts to a cease and desist letter to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward). Lopez has spread the social media postings and said publicly he believes Rodriguez is tied politically to Chicago’s Democratic socialist political movement.

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Ray Lopez

Rodriguez-Sanchez has asked Lopez to take the posts down and stop making those claims. Specifically, the letter cites comments Lopez made on Conservative Radio AM 560.

"What we do know is this," Lopez told the radio hosts. "This individual was a homegrown individual radicalized at UIC, supported by and involved with the alderman of the 33rd Ward, Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, which is why she’s been so vocal for the first time in six years about something going on involving her ward. A murdering terrorist that’s come out of her political think tank…"

Rodriguez-Sanchez says the comments are entirely false. Lopez told FOX 32 he has no intention of taking down the social media posts, and will not apologize for his rhetoric.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Albany Park, has been charged with multiple federal and local murder counts in connection with the murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in Washington D.C. on May 21.